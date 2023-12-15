High school basketball is on the schedule today in York, Virginia, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

York, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bruton High School at York High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Yorktown, VA

Yorktown, VA Conference: Bay Rivers

Bay Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Grafton High School at Lafayette High School