The Portland Pilots and the Stanford Cardinal hit the court for one of many exciting matchups on the college basketball slate on Friday.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Jacksonville Dolphins

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Swisher Gymnasium
  • Location: Jacksonville, Florida

How to Watch Marshall vs. Jacksonville

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash vs. NJIT Highlanders

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: NJIT Wellness and Events Center
  • Location: Newark, New Jersey

How to Watch Saint Francis (PA) vs. NJIT

Eastern Kentucky Colonels vs. Tennessee State Tigers

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Gentry Complex
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee

How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. Tennessee State

South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Templeton Physical Education Center
  • Location: Clinton, South Carolina

How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Presbyterian

South Alabama Jaguars vs. SE Louisiana Lions

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: University Center (LA)
  • Location: Hammond, Louisiana

How to Watch South Alabama vs. SE Louisiana

Western Carolina Catamounts vs. No. 25 North Carolina Tar Heels

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Carmichael Arena
  • Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to Watch Western Carolina vs. North Carolina

  • TV: ACC Network X

Milwaukee Panthers vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Lantz Arena
  • Location: Charleston, Illinois

How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Eastern Illinois

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. IUPUI Jaguars

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: IUPUI Gymnasium
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. IUPUI

Texas Southern Tigers vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center
  • Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Tulsa

Chicago State Cougars vs. UIC Flames

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch Chicago State vs. UIC

