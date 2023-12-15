Deni Avdija is a player to watch when the Washington Wizards (3-20) and the Indiana Pacers (13-9) meet at Capital One Arena on Friday. Gametime is slated for 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Pacers

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia How to Watch on TV: MNMT, BSIN

Wizards' Last Game

In their previous game, the Wizards fell to the Pelicans on Wednesday, 142-122. Kyle Kuzma scored a team-high 27 points (and chipped in four assists and seven boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 27 7 4 1 1 4 Bilal Coulibaly 16 5 1 1 1 4 Deni Avdija 13 5 7 0 0 1

Wizards vs Pacers Additional Info

Wizards Players to Watch

Kuzma's numbers on the season are 23 points, 4.4 assists and 6 boards per contest.

Avdija averages 12.1 points, 5.5 boards and 4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jordan Poole posts 16.5 points, 2.5 boards and 3.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Tyus Jones is posting 11.1 points, 4.8 assists and 2.7 boards per contest.

Daniel Gafford's numbers for the season are 10.1 points, 7.2 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 69.7% from the floor (third in league).

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 22.5 6.3 5.1 0.3 0.8 2.1 Daniel Gafford 10.1 6.7 2 0.7 1.9 0 Tyus Jones 12 2.9 5 1.1 0.3 1.1 Deni Avdija 11.3 5.5 4.5 0.4 0.3 0.7 Jordan Poole 14.6 2.3 2.9 1 0.2 1.4

