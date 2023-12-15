Sportsbooks have set player props for Tyrese Haliburton, Kyle Kuzma and others when the Indiana Pacers visit the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Pacers Game Info

  • Date: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSIN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: +138)
  • Kuzma is averaging 23 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.5 lower than Friday's over/under.
  • He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 6.5).
  • Kuzma averages 4.4 assists, 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.
  • Kuzma has connected on 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST
14.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -139)
  • Friday's points prop bet for Deni Avdija is 14.5 points. That is 2.4 more than his season average of 12.1.
  • He has collected 5.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 fewer than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).
  • Avdija's year-long assist average -- four per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
17.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -139) 1.5 (Over: -132)
  • Jordan Poole is putting up 16.5 points per game this season, 1.0 less than his over/under on Friday.
  • He has grabbed 2.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Friday.
  • Poole has collected 3.4 assists per game, 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).
  • His 1.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -130) 13.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: -106)
  • The 26.5 points prop bet over/under set for Haliburton on Friday is 0.5 more than his season scoring average (26).
  • His per-game rebound average -- 4.1 -- is 0.4 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (4.5).
  • Haliburton has averaged 11.8 assists per game, 1.7 less than Friday's assist over/under (13.5).
  • Haliburton's 3.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB AST
14.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -139)
  • Myles Turner is averaging 17.2 points per game this season, 2.3 fewer than his points prop on Friday.
  • He pulls down eight rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Friday.
  • He drains 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

