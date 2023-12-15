The Washington Wizards' (3-20) injury report has four players listed heading into a Friday, December 15 matchup with the Indiana Pacers (13-9) at Capital One Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

The Wizards dropped their last game 142-122 against the Pelicans on Wednesday. Kyle Kuzma scored a team-high 27 points for the Wizards in the loss.

Wizards vs Pacers Additional Info

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Delon Wright PG Out Knee 5 2.5 4.4 Johnny Davis SG Questionable Calf 3.1 1.4 0.4 Landry Shamet SG Questionable Rib 8.3 1.4 1.5 Ryan Rollins PG Out Knee 4 1.3 1.3

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Jalen Smith: Out (Knee/Heel), Andrew Nembhard: Out (Knee)

Wizards vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSIN

