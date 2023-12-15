The Washington Wizards (3-20) are underdogs (+8.5) as they try to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (13-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs on MNMT and BSIN. The point total is set at 257.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wizards vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSIN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -8.5 257.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has played six games this season that finished with a combined score over 257.5 points.

Washington has had an average of 242.8 points scored in its games so far this season, 14.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Washington has gone 10-13-0 ATS this year.

The Wizards have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win two times (9.5%) in those contests.

Washington has not won as an underdog of +280 or more on the moneyline this season in 11 games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 26.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wizards vs Pacers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 257.5 % of Games Over 257.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 10 45.5% 128.4 244.3 125.5 252.5 240.5 Wizards 6 26.1% 115.9 244.3 127 252.5 237.6

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington has gone 1-9 in its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

The Wizards have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.

Against the spread, Washington has had better results away (8-6-0) than at home (2-7-0).

The Wizards average 9.6 fewer points per game (115.9) than the Pacers give up to opponents (125.5).

Washington is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall when it scores more than 125.5 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Wizards vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Wizards and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 10-13 6-7 15-8 Pacers 13-9 2-1 18-4

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs. Pacers Point Insights

Wizards Pacers 115.9 Points Scored (PG) 128.4 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 4-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-2 2-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-2 127 Points Allowed (PG) 125.5 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 6-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-2 3-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.