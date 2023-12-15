The Washington Wizards (3-20), on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, will attempt to stop an eight-game home losing skid when hosting the Indiana Pacers (13-9).

This article covers odds, spreads, over/unders and more for the Wizards vs. Pacers matchup.

Wizards vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSIN

MNMT and BSIN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pacers Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Pacers (-8.5) 257.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pacers (-9) 258 -370 +295 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wizards vs Pacers Additional Info

Wizards vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers average 128.4 points per game (first in the league) while giving up 125.5 per contest (29th in the NBA). They have a +64 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Wizards have been outscored by 11.1 points per game (posting 115.9 points per game, 10th in league, while conceding 127 per outing, 30th in NBA) and have a -255 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 244.3 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 252.5 points per game combined, five points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Indiana has put together a 13-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Washington has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Wizards and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +50000 - Pacers +10000 +4000 -

