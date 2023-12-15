The Washington Wizards, with Tyus Jones, take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 142-122 loss to the Pelicans (his previous game) Jones put up six points and four assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Jones' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.1 12.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.9 Assists 5.5 4.8 5.0 PRA -- 18.6 19.9 PR -- 13.8 14.9 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.1



Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Jones has made 4.7 shots per game, which adds up to 10.8% of his team's total makes.

Jones is averaging 3.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Jones' opponents, the Pacers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 107.8 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 14th in possessions per game with 105.7.

On defense, the Pacers have allowed 125.5 points per game, which is 29th-best in the NBA.

The Pacers give up 43.1 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the NBA.

The Pacers give up 24.8 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

The Pacers allow 10 made 3-pointers per game, best in the NBA.

Tyus Jones vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 28 16 3 6 2 1 1

