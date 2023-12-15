The Phoenix Suns' (13-11) injury report has three players listed as they ready for a Friday, December 15 matchup with the New York Knicks (13-10) at Footprint Center. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Suns lost 116-112 to the Nets on Wednesday. Devin Booker totaled 34 points, six rebounds and 12 assists for the Suns.

The Knicks' last contest on Wednesday ended in a 117-113 loss to the Jazz. The Knicks got a team-leading 32 points from Julius Randle in the loss.

Suns vs Knicks Additional Info

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Josh Okogie SG Questionable Hip 6.5 3.4 1.2 Grayson Allen SG Questionable Groin 12.3 4.5 2.9

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mitchell Robinson C Out Ankle 6.2 10.3 0.7

Suns vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG

ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG

