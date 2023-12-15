Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Smyth Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Smyth, Virginia is happening today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Smyth, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northwood High School at Tri-Cities Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Blountville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marion Senior High School at Chilhowie High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Chilhowie, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.