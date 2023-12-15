Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roanoke Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Roanoke, Virginia, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Roanoke, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glenvar High School at William Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Vinton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside High School at Hidden Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christiansburg High School at Patrick Henry High School - Roanoke
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Conference: River Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Faith Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
