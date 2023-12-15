Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Portsmouth Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Portsmouth, Virginia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Portsmouth, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Churchland High School at Maury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Taylor High School at I. C. Norcom High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.