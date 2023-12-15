We have high school basketball competition in Loudoun, Virginia today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Loudoun, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Freedom High School - South Riding at Patriot High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Nokesville, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Potomac Falls High School at Heritage High School

  • Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Leesburg, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Manassas Park High School at Rock Ridge High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Ashburn, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

John Champe High School at Lightridge High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Aldie, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Heritage High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Leesburg, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Loudoun County High School at Loudoun Valley High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Purcellville, VA
  • Conference: Dulles
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Broad Run High School at Dominion High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Sterling, VA
  • Conference: Dulles
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

