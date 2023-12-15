Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards take the court versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Kuzma, in his last action, had 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 142-122 loss to the Pelicans.

If you'd like to place a bet on Kuzma's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 23.0 22.5 Rebounds 6.5 6.0 6.3 Assists 4.5 4.4 5.1 PRA -- 33.4 33.9 PR -- 29 28.8 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.1



Kyle Kuzma Insights vs. the Pacers

Kuzma has taken 19.0 shots per game this season and made 9.0 per game, which account for 21.0% and 20.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 2.3 threes per game, or 18.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Wizards rank 14th in possessions per game with 105.7. His opponents, the Pacers, have one of the slowest tempos with 107.8 possessions per contest.

The Pacers give up 125.5 points per game, 29th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Pacers have allowed 43.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pacers are ranked sixth in the NBA, allowing 24.8 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pacers are No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 10 makes per game.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 25 25 2 0 1 2 0

