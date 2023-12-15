Jordan Poole and his Washington Wizards teammates hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 13, Poole posted 11 points, four assists and two steals in a 142-122 loss versus the Pelicans.

In this article we will dive into Poole's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.5 17.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 2.4 Assists 3.5 3.4 3.0 PRA -- 22.4 23 PR -- 19 20 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.7



Jordan Poole Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Poole has made 5.9 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 12.8% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.8 threes per game, or 14.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Wizards rank 14th in possessions per game with 105.7. His opponents, the Pacers, have one of the slowest tempos with 107.8 possessions per contest.

The Pacers allow 125.5 points per game, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

The Pacers give up 43.1 rebounds per contest, ranking 11th in the league.

The Pacers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 24.8 assists per contest.

The Pacers are the best team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 10 made 3-pointers per game.

Jordan Poole vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 26 18 2 5 0 1 1

