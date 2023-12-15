Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Fairfax, Virginia, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Fairfax, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lewis High School at Chantilly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison High School at Marshall High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Herndon High School at South Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Reston, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington-Liberty High School at Oakton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Vienna, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South County High School at Lake Braddock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Burke, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James W Robinson High School at Langley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: McLean, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Annandale High School at Fairfax High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Annandale, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
W. T. Woodson High School at Hayfield Secondary School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
