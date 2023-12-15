Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chesapeake Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Chesapeake, Virginia. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chesapeake, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thomas Dale High School at Grassfield High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deep Creek High School at Nansemond River High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Indian River High School at Hickory High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeland High School at Western Branch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Great Bridge High School at Oscar Smith High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.