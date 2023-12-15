Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Chesapeake, Virginia. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chesapeake, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Thomas Dale High School at Grassfield High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15

6:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Deep Creek High School at Nansemond River High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15

6:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Suffolk, VA

Suffolk, VA Conference: Southeastern

Southeastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Indian River High School at Hickory High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake, VA Conference: Southeastern

Southeastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeland High School at Western Branch High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake, VA Conference: Southeastern

Southeastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Great Bridge High School at Oscar Smith High School