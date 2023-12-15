Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alexandria Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alexandria, Virginia has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Alexandria, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Yorktown High School at Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
W. T. Woodson High School at Hayfield Secondary School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Potomac High School at Mount Vernon High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
