The Washington Capitals' upcoming game versus the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tom Wilson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Wilson stats and insights

In seven of 25 games this season, Wilson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.

Wilson has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

Wilson's shooting percentage is 12.3%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 76 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Wilson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:38 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 18:21 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 19:55 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:21 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 17:49 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 3 3 0 16:56 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:30 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:16 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 17:10 Home W 4-3 OT

Capitals vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.