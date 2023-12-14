T.J. Oshie and the Washington Capitals will play the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Oshie? We have numbers and figures to help you.

T.J. Oshie vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Oshie Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Oshie has averaged 16:34 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Oshie has a goal in one of his 19 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In two of 19 games this season, Oshie has registered a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

Oshie has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the 19 games he's played.

The implied probability is 39.2% that Oshie goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Oshie has an implied probability of 25.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Oshie Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 76 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 19 Games 4 2 Points 4 1 Goals 2 1 Assists 2

