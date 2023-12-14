Sun Belt Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are four games featuring a Sun Belt team on the Thursday college basketball schedule, including the Denver Pioneers versus the Texas State Bobcats.
Sun Belt Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Georgia Southern Eagles
|11:00 AM ET, Thursday, December 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Georgia State Panthers at Winthrop Eagles
|6:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Denver Pioneers at Texas State Bobcats
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Alabama Lions at Arkansas State Red Wolves
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
