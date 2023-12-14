Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Spotsylvania Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Spotsylvania, Virginia today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Spotsylvania, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spotsylvania High School at Colonial Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Colonial Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
