Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Southampton, Virginia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Southampton, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Southampton High School at Windsor High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
  • Location: Windsor, VA
  • Conference: Tri-Rivers
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.