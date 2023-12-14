Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Southampton Today - December 14
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Southampton, Virginia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Southampton, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southampton High School at Windsor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Windsor, VA
- Conference: Tri-Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
