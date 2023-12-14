The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Aube-Kubel stats and insights

Aube-Kubel has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.

Aube-Kubel has zero points on the power play.

Aube-Kubel's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 76 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 16.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Aube-Kubel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 10:34 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 11:58 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:05 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:45 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:02 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 11:52 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:12 Away W 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:40 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:49 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:20 Home W 4-3

Capitals vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

