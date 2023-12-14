Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Anytime goal-scorer odds for players from across the NHL are listed below, with five games on the NHL slate Wednesday.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +105 to score
Avalanche vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- Rantanen's stats: 13 goals in 28 games
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +105 to score
Avalanche vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- MacKinnon's stats: 12 goals in 28 games
David Pastrnak (Bruins) +105 to score
Bruins vs. Devils
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- Pastrnak's stats: 16 goals in 26 games
Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +115 to score
Penguins vs. Canadiens
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- Crosby's stats: 15 goals in 27 games
Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +130 to score
Penguins vs. Canadiens
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- Guentzel's stats: 12 goals in 27 games
Jack Hughes (Devils) +135 to score
Devils vs. Bruins
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- Hughes' stats: 10 goals in 21 games
Valeri Nichushkin (Avalanche) +150 to score
Avalanche vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- Nichushkin's stats: 10 goals in 26 games
Jeff Skinner (Sabres) +155 to score
Sabres vs. Avalanche
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- Skinner's stats: 12 goals in 29 games
Brad Marchand (Bruins) +165 to score
Bruins vs. Devils
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- Marchand's stats: 12 goals in 26 games
Adrian Kempe (Kings) +165 to score
Kings vs. Jets
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- Kempe's stats: 9 goals in 25 games
