MEAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Delaware State Hornets and the Baylor Bears hit the court in one of two games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature MEAC squads.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MEAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Delaware State Hornets at Baylor Bears
|12:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Carolina Central Eagles at UNC Greensboro Spartans
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow MEAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch Other Conferences Today
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.