Thursday's game between the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) and Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) at Fiserv Forum has a projected final score of 78-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Marquette, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on December 14.

Based on our computer prediction, St. Thomas projects to cover the 25.5-point spread in its matchup versus Marquette. The over/under is listed at 143.5, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Line: Marquette -25.5

Marquette -25.5 Point Total: 143.5

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 78, St. Thomas 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. St. Thomas

Pick ATS: St. Thomas (+25.5)



St. Thomas (+25.5) Pick OU: Under (143.5)



Both Marquette and St. Thomas are 4-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Golden Eagles are 2-6-0 and the Tommies are 1-7-0. The teams combine to score 147.3 points per game, 3.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles are outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game with a +138 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.8 points per game (87th in college basketball) and give up 66 per outing (66th in college basketball).

Marquette loses the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. it records 33.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 306th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.4 per contest.

Marquette hits 8.8 three-pointers per game (76th in college basketball) while shooting 33.5% from deep (180th in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.1 per game while shooting 31%.

The Golden Eagles rank 48th in college basketball by averaging 102.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 63rd in college basketball, allowing 84.7 points per 100 possessions.

Marquette wins the turnover battle by 4.7 per game, committing 9.9 (49th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.6.

St. Thomas Performance Insights

The Tommies put up 67.5 points per game (314th in college basketball) while giving up 61.1 per outing (10th in college basketball). They have a +64 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.4 points per game.

St. Thomas pulls down 32.7 rebounds per game (322nd in college basketball), compared to the 32.2 of its opponents.

St. Thomas knocks down 8.7 three-pointers per game (82nd in college basketball) while shooting 35.5% from deep (108th in college basketball). It is making 3.0 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.7 per game at 31.8%.

St. Thomas has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.3 per game (20th in college basketball) while forcing 11.3 (254th in college basketball).

