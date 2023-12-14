The Duquesne Dukes (5-3) meet the Longwood Lancers (2-6) at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Longwood vs. Duquesne Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

11:00 AM ET

Longwood Players to Watch

Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Malea Brown: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Janay Turner: 10.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Adriana Shipp: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Laney Bone: 4.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Duquesne Players to Watch

Megan McConnell: 13.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Amaya Hamilton: 11.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Tess Myers: 8.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Naelle: 12.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Precious Johnson: 5.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

