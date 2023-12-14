Thursday's game between the Duquesne Dukes (5-3) and Longwood Lancers (2-6) at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 79-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Duquesne, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 11:00 AM ET on December 14.

The Lancers' last outing on Monday ended in an 85-49 loss to Stony Brook.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Longwood vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Longwood vs. Duquesne Score Prediction

Prediction: Duquesne 79, Longwood 60

Other Big South Predictions

Longwood Schedule Analysis

When the Lancers beat the Ohio Bobcats, who are ranked No. 282 in our computer rankings, on November 29 by a score of 75-72, it was their signature victory of the season so far.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Longwood is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Longwood Leaders

Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

9.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Malea Brown: 8.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

8.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29) Janay Turner: 10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Adriana Shipp: 8.9 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

8.9 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Laney Bone: 4.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 29.4 FG%

Longwood Performance Insights

The Lancers have been outscored by 19.1 points per game (posting 61.8 points per game, 252nd in college basketball, while conceding 80.9 per outing, 345th in college basketball) and have a -153 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.