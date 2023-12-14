Keenan Allen vs. the Raiders' Defense: Week 15 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Keenan Allen against the Las Vegas Raiders pass defense and Robert Spillane is a matchup to watch in Week 15, when the Chargers play the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. We have stats and insights available for you in the following article.
Chargers vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
Keenan Allen Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Raiders
|170.9
|13.1
|3
|25
|8.72
Keenan Allen vs. Robert Spillane Insights
Keenan Allen & the Chargers' Offense
- Keenan Allen's 1,243 receiving yards (95.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 108 catches on 150 targets with seven touchdowns.
- Through the air, Los Angeles' air attack has been consistently moving the chains, with 3,098 passing yards this season (10th-most in NFL).
- On offense, the Chargers are scoring 21.7 points per game (16th in NFL) and 334.3 yards per game (17th).
- Los Angeles has been one of the most pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 37.1 times game, which is fourth in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Chargers have been one of the most pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 64 times, which ranks them fifth in the league.
Robert Spillane & the Raiders' Defense
- Robert Spillane has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 115 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and four passes defended.
- Looking at passing defense, Las Vegas is allowing the 10th-fewest yards in the NFL at 207.7 per game (2,700 total passing yards against).
- The Raiders' points-against average on defense is ninth-best in the league, at 19.9 per game.
- Las Vegas has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to three players this season.
- The Raiders have allowed a touchdown pass to 15 players this season.
Keenan Allen vs. Robert Spillane Advanced Stats
|Keenan Allen
|Robert Spillane
|Rec. Targets
|150
|38
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|108
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.5
|26
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1243
|115
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|95.6
|8.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|396
|6.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|12
|3.5
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|7
|3
|Interceptions
