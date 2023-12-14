Will Joel Edmundson Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 14?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals clash with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Joel Edmundson going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Joel Edmundson score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Edmundson stats and insights
- Edmundson is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.
- Edmundson has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 76 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.