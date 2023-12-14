Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hampton Today - December 14
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Hampton, Virginia today? We have you covered below.
Hampton, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gloucester High School at Bethel High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Hampton, VA
- Conference: Peninsula
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kecoughtan High School at Phoebus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Hampton, VA
- Conference: Peninsula
- How to Stream: Watch Here
