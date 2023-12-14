Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Franklin, Virginia today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Christian Heritage Academy at Roanoke Valley Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.