Capitals vs. Flyers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 14
The Philadelphia Flyers (15-10-3) and Washington Capitals (14-8-3) meet at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, December 14 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+. The Flyers fell to the Nashville Predators 3-2 in overtime in their most recent game, while the Capitals are coming off a 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
During the last 10 games for the Capitals (5-4-1), their offense has totaled 25 goals while their defense has conceded 30 goals. They have recorded 30 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored three goals (10.0%).
Here's our pick for who will capture the win in Thursday's game.
Capitals vs. Flyers Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Flyers 4, Capitals 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Flyers (-145)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Flyers (-1.5)
Capitals vs Flyers Additional Info
Capitals Splits and Trends
- The Capitals have posted a record of 3-3-6 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall mark of 14-8-3.
- In the eight games Washington has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 12 points.
- This season the Capitals scored just one goal in four games and they lost every time.
- When Washington has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned nine points (4-0-1 record).
- The Capitals have earned 22 points in their 12 games with more than two goals scored.
- This season, Washington has recorded a single power-play goal in four games and registered five points with a record of 2-1-1.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 3-3-2 (eight points).
- The Capitals have been outshot by opponents in 16 games, going 10-5-1 to record 21 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Flyers Rank
|Flyers AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|22nd
|2.96
|Goals Scored
|2.48
|30th
|8th
|2.71
|Goals Allowed
|2.84
|9th
|7th
|32.9
|Shots
|27.8
|29th
|4th
|28.1
|Shots Allowed
|31.2
|20th
|28th
|11.49%
|Power Play %
|8.22%
|32nd
|4th
|86.67%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.75%
|19th
Capitals vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
