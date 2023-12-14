The Philadelphia Flyers (15-10-3) and Washington Capitals (14-8-3) meet at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, December 14 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+. The Flyers fell to the Nashville Predators 3-2 in overtime in their most recent game, while the Capitals are coming off a 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

During the last 10 games for the Capitals (5-4-1), their offense has totaled 25 goals while their defense has conceded 30 goals. They have recorded 30 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored three goals (10.0%).

Here's our pick for who will capture the win in Thursday's game.

Capitals vs. Flyers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Flyers 4, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Flyers (-145)

Flyers (-145) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Flyers (-1.5)

Capitals vs Flyers Additional Info

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals have posted a record of 3-3-6 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall mark of 14-8-3.

In the eight games Washington has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 12 points.

This season the Capitals scored just one goal in four games and they lost every time.

When Washington has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned nine points (4-0-1 record).

The Capitals have earned 22 points in their 12 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Washington has recorded a single power-play goal in four games and registered five points with a record of 2-1-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 3-3-2 (eight points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents in 16 games, going 10-5-1 to record 21 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Flyers Rank Flyers AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 22nd 2.96 Goals Scored 2.48 30th 8th 2.71 Goals Allowed 2.84 9th 7th 32.9 Shots 27.8 29th 4th 28.1 Shots Allowed 31.2 20th 28th 11.49% Power Play % 8.22% 32nd 4th 86.67% Penalty Kill % 79.75% 19th

Capitals vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

