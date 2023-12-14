The Washington Capitals, Evgeny Kuznetsov among them, meet the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Wells Fargo Center. Prop bets for Kuznetsov are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

Kuznetsov's plus-minus this season, in 18:10 per game on the ice, is -4.

Kuznetsov has scored a goal in four of 22 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In nine of 22 games this season, Kuznetsov has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In five of 22 games this year, Kuznetsov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Kuznetsov's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

Kuznetsov has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 76 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 22 Games 4 11 Points 3 5 Goals 0 6 Assists 3

