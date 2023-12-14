Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Covington, Virginia today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Covington, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Alleghany High School at Fort Defiance High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
  • Location: Fort Defiance, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

