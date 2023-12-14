You can find player prop bet odds for Travis Konecny, Alexander Ovechkin and others on the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals heading into their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center.

Capitals vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Capitals vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Ovechkin has scored five goals (0.2 per game) and put up 11 assists (0.4 per game), fueling the Washington offense with 16 total points (0.6 per game). He averages 3.6 shots per game, shooting 5.6%.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 10 0 1 1 2 vs. Rangers Dec. 9 0 0 0 4 vs. Stars Dec. 7 0 1 1 3 at Coyotes Dec. 4 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Dec. 2 0 0 0 1

Tom Wilson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Tom Wilson is one of the impact players on offense for Washington with 15 total points (0.6 per game), with nine goals and six assists in 25 games.

Wilson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 10 0 0 0 4 vs. Rangers Dec. 9 1 0 1 1 vs. Stars Dec. 7 0 1 1 2 at Coyotes Dec. 4 0 0 0 4 at Golden Knights Dec. 2 1 0 1 2

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

John Carlson's one goal and 14 assists add up to 15 points this season.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 10 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Dec. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Stars Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 at Coyotes Dec. 4 0 0 0 4 at Golden Knights Dec. 2 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

One of Philadelphia's top offensive players this season is Konecny, who has 25 points (16 goals, nine assists) and plays an average of 18:46 per game.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 12 0 1 1 3 at Avalanche Dec. 9 2 0 2 5 at Coyotes Dec. 7 2 0 2 3 vs. Penguins Dec. 4 0 2 2 4 at Penguins Dec. 2 0 0 0 2

Sean Couturier Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Sean Couturier is another of Philadelphia's top contributors through 26 games, with seven goals and 14 assists.

Couturier Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 12 1 1 2 3 at Avalanche Dec. 9 0 1 1 2 at Coyotes Dec. 7 0 1 1 2 vs. Penguins Dec. 4 1 0 1 3 at Penguins Dec. 2 0 1 1 3

