The Philadelphia Flyers (15-10-3) host the Washington Capitals (14-8-3) at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, December 14 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+. The Flyers lost to the Nashville Predators 3-2 in overtime in their last outing, while the Capitals are coming off a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Capitals vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flyers (-135) Capitals (+110) 5.5 Flyers (-1.5)

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have been an underdog in 16 games this season, and won seven (43.8%).

Washington is 6-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set in this contest implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Capitals.

Washington and its opponent have combined to score more than 5.5 goals in 10 of 25 games this season.

Capitals vs Flyers Additional Info

Capitals vs. Flyers Rankings

Flyers Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 83 (22nd) Goals 62 (32nd) 76 (10th) Goals Allowed 71 (3rd) 10 (28th) Power Play Goals 6 (32nd) 12 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (9th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Washington went 4-6-0 versus the spread and 5-4-1 straight up.

Washington has gone over the total in four of its last 10 games.

The Capitals have averaged a total of 6.0 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 greater than this matchup's total of 5.5.

During the last 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents are averaging 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 6.6 goals.

The Capitals' 62 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 32nd in the league.

The Capitals' 71 total goals allowed (2.8 per game) are the third-fewest in the league.

They have a -9 goal differential, which ranks 22nd in the league.

