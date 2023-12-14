Thursday's NHL lineup features a contest between the favored Philadelphia Flyers (15-10-3, -135 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Washington Capitals (14-8-3, +110 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+.

Capitals vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Capitals vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs Flyers Additional Info

Capitals vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Philadelphia's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 5.5 goals 14 times.

In the five times this season the Flyers have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 3-2 in those games.

The Capitals have been the underdog 16 times this season, and upset their opponent in seven, or 43.8%, of those games.

Philadelphia is 1-2 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter (33.3% win percentage).

Washington has a record of 6-6 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Capitals Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Dylan Strome 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-182) Evgeny Kuznetsov 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-143) Alexander Ovechkin 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (-143) 3.5 (+120)

Capitals Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 8-2 3-7-0 6.2 2.30 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 2.30 2.30 3 11.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 4-6 4-5-1 6.0 2.50 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.50 3.00 3 10.0% Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-5 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

