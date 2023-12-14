Coming off a loss last time out, the Philadelphia Flyers will host the Washington Capitals (who won their previous game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Check out the Flyers-Capitals matchup on NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+.

Flyers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Capitals vs Flyers Additional Info

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals concede 2.8 goals per game (71 in total), the third-fewest in the league.

With 62 goals (2.5 per game), the Capitals have the league's 32nd-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Capitals have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Capitals have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 25 goals over that stretch.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 25 5 11 16 15 9 0% Tom Wilson 25 9 6 15 18 19 31.6% John Carlson 25 1 14 15 36 20 - Dylan Strome 25 11 3 14 8 16 53.2% Connor McMichael 25 5 7 12 7 10 36.2%

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers have given up 76 total goals (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL play.

The Flyers' 83 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 22nd in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Flyers are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Flyers have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) over that stretch.

Flyers Key Players