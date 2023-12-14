Capitals vs. Flyers Injury Report Today - December 14
The Washington Capitals' (14-8-3) injury report has two players listed ahead of their Thursday, December 14 matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers (15-10-3) at Wells Fargo Center, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Hip
Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Noah Cates
|LW
|Out
|Foot
|Ryan Ellis
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Capitals vs. Flyers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Capitals Season Insights
- The Capitals have 62 goals this season (2.5 per game), 32nd in the NHL.
- Washington's total of 71 goals conceded (2.8 per game) is third-best in the league.
- With a goal differential of -9, they are 22nd in the league.
Flyers Season Insights
- The Flyers' 83 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 22nd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- It has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential at +7.
Capitals vs. Flyers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flyers (-145)
|Capitals (+120)
|5.5
