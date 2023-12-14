Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Augusta Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Augusta, Virginia and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Augusta, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alleghany High School at Fort Defiance High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Fort Defiance, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.