The Washington Capitals' upcoming game against the Philadelphia Flyers is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Anthony Mantha light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Anthony Mantha score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Mantha stats and insights

  • Mantha has scored in six of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
  • Mantha has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 19.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 76 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Mantha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 10:57 Away W 4-2
12/9/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 14:16 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:20 Home L 5-4 SO
12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:47 Away L 6-0
12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:06 Away W 5-4
11/29/2023 Kings 2 1 1 11:37 Away W 2-1
11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:36 Away L 2-1
11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:32 Home L 5-0
11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:04 Home W 4-3 OT

Capitals vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

