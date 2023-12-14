Can we anticipate Aliaksei Protas finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals play the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650

Protas stats and insights

Protas has scored in three of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.

Protas has zero points on the power play.

He has a 9.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 76 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Protas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:24 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:25 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 2 1 1 15:39 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:16 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:39 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 2 0 2 12:52 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:45 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:58 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:21 Home W 4-3 OT

Capitals vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

