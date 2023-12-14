Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals will meet the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Looking to wager on Ovechkin's props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

Ovechkin's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:26 per game on the ice, is -2.

Ovechkin has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 25 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 12 of 25 games this season, Ovechkin has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Ovechkin has had an assist in a game nine times this season over 25 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Ovechkin's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he goes over.

Ovechkin has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 76 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 25 Games 4 16 Points 5 5 Goals 4 11 Assists 1

