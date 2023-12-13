Kyle Kuzma, Top Wizards Players to Watch vs. the Pelicans - December 13
Deni Avdija is one of the players to watch on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, when the New Orleans Pelicans (13-11) play the Washington Wizards (3-19) at Capital One Arena.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- How to Watch on TV: MNMT, BSNO
Wizards' Last Game
The Wizards dropped their previous game to the 76ers, 146-101, on Monday. Kyle Kuzma starred with 21 points, plus nine boards and one assist.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kyle Kuzma
|21
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bilal Coulibaly
|13
|8
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Jared Butler
|12
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
Wizards vs Pelicans Additional Info
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kuzma gives the Wizards 22.8 points, 5.9 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Avdija's averages on the season are 12 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, making 52% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.
- Tyus Jones' numbers for the season are 11.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest, making 50.7% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.
- Jordan Poole's averages for the season are 16.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists, making 40% of his shots from the field and 29.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.
- Daniel Gafford provides the Wizards 9.9 points, 7.2 boards and 1.7 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocks (sixth in NBA).
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kyle Kuzma
|22
|5.9
|6
|0.4
|0.8
|1.9
|Tyus Jones
|13.2
|3.1
|4.9
|1
|0.3
|0.9
|Daniel Gafford
|10.2
|6.5
|2.2
|0.6
|1.9
|0
|Deni Avdija
|10.7
|5.4
|4
|0.4
|0.4
|0.6
|Jordan Poole
|16.5
|2.3
|2.6
|0.8
|0.1
|1.6
