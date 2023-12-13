Deni Avdija is one of the players to watch on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, when the New Orleans Pelicans (13-11) play the Washington Wizards (3-19) at Capital One Arena.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia How to Watch on TV: MNMT, BSNO

Wizards' Last Game

The Wizards dropped their previous game to the 76ers, 146-101, on Monday. Kyle Kuzma starred with 21 points, plus nine boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 21 9 1 0 0 1 Bilal Coulibaly 13 8 4 1 1 2 Jared Butler 12 0 4 2 0 0

Wizards vs Pelicans Additional Info

Wizards Players to Watch

Kuzma gives the Wizards 22.8 points, 5.9 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Avdija's averages on the season are 12 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, making 52% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.

Tyus Jones' numbers for the season are 11.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest, making 50.7% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Jordan Poole's averages for the season are 16.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists, making 40% of his shots from the field and 29.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

Daniel Gafford provides the Wizards 9.9 points, 7.2 boards and 1.7 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocks (sixth in NBA).

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 22 5.9 6 0.4 0.8 1.9 Tyus Jones 13.2 3.1 4.9 1 0.3 0.9 Daniel Gafford 10.2 6.5 2.2 0.6 1.9 0 Deni Avdija 10.7 5.4 4 0.4 0.4 0.6 Jordan Poole 16.5 2.3 2.6 0.8 0.1 1.6

