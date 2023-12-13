The Washington Wizards' (3-19) injury report has five players listed ahead of a Wednesday, December 13 game against the New Orleans Pelicans (13-11) at Capital One Arena. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

The Wizards' most recent contest on Monday ended in a 146-101 loss to the 76ers. Kyle Kuzma scored a team-best 21 points for the Wizards in the loss.

Wizards vs Pelicans Additional Info

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Delon Wright PG Out Knee 5.0 2.5 4.4 Ryan Rollins PG Out Knee 4.0 1.3 1.3 Johnny Davis SG Out Calf 3.1 1.4 0.4 Landry Shamet SG Out Rib 8.3 1.4 1.5 Daniel Gafford PF Questionable Hip 9.9 7.2 1.7

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Matt Ryan: Out (Calf), Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Rib), Zion Williamson: Questionable (Ankle)

Wizards vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSNO

MNMT and BSNO Live Stream:

Wizards vs. Pelicans Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -7.5 240.5

