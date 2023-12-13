Wizards vs. Pelicans Injury Report Today - December 13
The Washington Wizards' (3-19) injury report has five players listed ahead of a Wednesday, December 13 game against the New Orleans Pelicans (13-11) at Capital One Arena. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.
The Wizards' most recent contest on Monday ended in a 146-101 loss to the 76ers. Kyle Kuzma scored a team-best 21 points for the Wizards in the loss.
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Delon Wright
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|5.0
|2.5
|4.4
|Ryan Rollins
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|4.0
|1.3
|1.3
|Johnny Davis
|SG
|Out
|Calf
|3.1
|1.4
|0.4
|Landry Shamet
|SG
|Out
|Rib
|8.3
|1.4
|1.5
|Daniel Gafford
|PF
|Questionable
|Hip
|9.9
|7.2
|1.7
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
Pelicans Injuries: Matt Ryan: Out (Calf), Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Rib), Zion Williamson: Questionable (Ankle)
Wizards vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: MNMT and BSNO
Wizards vs. Pelicans Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Pelicans
|-7.5
|240.5
