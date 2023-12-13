The Washington Wizards (3-19) host the New Orleans Pelicans (13-11) after losing seven home games in a row. The Pelicans are favored by 7.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 241.5 points.

Wizards vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -7.5 241.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has played 12 games this season that finished with a combined score over 241.5 points.

Washington's games this year have had a 241.9-point total on average, 0.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Washington is 10-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have won in two, or 10%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Washington has not won as an underdog of +230 or more on the moneyline this season in 13 games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 30.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Wizards vs Pelicans Additional Info

Wizards vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 4 16.7% 113.8 229.4 113.9 240.2 227.8 Wizards 12 54.5% 115.6 229.4 126.3 240.2 237.5

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 1-9 overall over its last 10 games.

The Wizards have hit the over in six of their past 10 contests.

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .250 (2-6-0). Away, it is .571 (8-6-0).

The Wizards put up just 1.7 more points per game (115.6) than the Pelicans allow their opponents to score (113.9).

When it scores more than 113.9 points, Washington is 8-6 against the spread and 2-12 overall.

Wizards vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Wizards and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 10-12 6-9 14-8 Pelicans 14-10 1-0 11-13

Wizards vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Wizards Pelicans 115.6 Points Scored (PG) 113.8 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 8-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 2-12 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 126.3 Points Allowed (PG) 113.9 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 3-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-3 2-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-3

