The New Orleans Pelicans (13-11) square off against the Washington Wizards (3-19) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The matchup airs on MNMT and BSNO.

Wizards vs. Pelicans Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Pelicans (-7.5)

Pelicans (-7.5) Total: 241.5

241.5 TV: MNMT, BSNO

Wizards Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Kyle Kuzma gives the Wizards 22.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Deni Avdija is averaging 12 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He's sinking 52% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.

The Wizards are receiving 11.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Tyus Jones this season.

Jordan Poole gives the Wizards 16.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while averaging 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Daniel Gafford gets the Wizards 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while posting 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (sixth in NBA).

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram averages 23.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 49.5% from the field and 31% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Zion Williamson averages 23.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jonas Valanciunas averages 14.2 points, 2.3 assists and 9.3 boards per game.

Herbert Jones averages 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (fourth in league) and 1.3 blocks.

Dyson Daniels puts up 7 points, 4.5 boards and 3.2 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1.6 steals (eighth in league) and 0.4 blocks.

Wizards vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison

Pelicans Wizards 113.8 Points Avg. 115.6 113.9 Points Allowed Avg. 126.3 47.5% Field Goal % 48.1% 35.2% Three Point % 34.6%

