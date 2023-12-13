The Washington Wizards (3-19), on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Capital One Arena, will attempt to halt a five-game losing stretch when hosting the New Orleans Pelicans (13-11). This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSNO.

Wizards vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSNO

MNMT and BSNO Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Wizards vs Pelicans Additional Info

Wizards vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans average 113.8 points per game (16th in the league) while giving up 113.9 per contest (18th in the NBA). They have a -3 scoring differential overall.

The Wizards have a -235 scoring differential, falling short by 10.7 points per game. They're putting up 115.6 points per game, 10th in the league, and are allowing 126.3 per outing to rank 30th in the NBA.

The teams average 229.4 points per game combined, 12.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

These two teams together surrender 240.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer than this contest's total.

New Orleans has compiled a 14-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Washington has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Wizards Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Kyle Kuzma 22.5 -111 22.8 Jordan Poole 16.5 -110 16.7 Tyus Jones 12.5 -105 11.3 Deni Avdija 11.5 -118 12.0

Wizards and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +50000 - Pelicans +5000 +2500 -

